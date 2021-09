Flash Flood Watch for Sullivan and Wayne Counties from 2 PM Wednesday until 2 AM Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. Mostly cloudy with showers, rain and thunderstorms. .15-.25” (1.50”) 80% High 78 (76-80) Wind S becoming SW 10-15 G25 mph

A cold front will give us some showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Heavy rain is possible, gusty (damaging) winds, and hail. An isolated tornado is also possible. We'll have rain and showers Wednesday night.