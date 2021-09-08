Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 5:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN OTSEGO COUNTY…

At 528 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near St. Johnsville to near Canajoharie to near

Cobleskill to near Richmondville, moving east at 60 mph.

The strongest part of the line has shifted east of the area, but

localized strong winds are still possible.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Worcester, Middlefield, Maryland, Cooperstown, Westville,

Springfield, Westford, Cherry Valley, Milford and Bowerstown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH