Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in capital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake has struck in southern Mexico near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. No serious damage or injuries has been reported. The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday night’s 7.0 quake was centered 10 miles northeast of Acapulco. The mayor says there are no serious problems, though gas leaks and fallen walls were reported. The ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of Mexico City. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night. Guerrero’s governor said no sea level variations were detected, and scientists later said the potential for a tsunami had passed.