‘The sky is the limit’, County Health Department Director receives award

(WBNG) -- Director of Public Health for Broome County Rebecca Kaufman was honored Wednesday with the "2021 Women of Distinction Award."

Kaufman has been serving the Binghamton and Broome County area for almost the past five years. In that amount of time, she oversaw the department's nearly $19 Million budget as well as the over 40+ programs that the Health Department provides the community with.

In addition to the award, Kaufman also alluded to her departure from the Southern Tier at the end of the week.

Deputy Director for the position Mary McFadden says not only has Kaufman made an impact on the area, but she will also be missed as well.

"She has been our guiding light and our force of our leadership for almost the past five years she's led us through the dark days of COVID," she said. "She's brought our team together, she's strengthened our team and we can do it all."

Kaufman says she is grateful for the Distinction and says she will miss her co-workers and the people she was able to connect with through her time here.

"I'm so thankful for everything over the last 18 months and to be recognized by the senator, it feels wonderful but a loss for words which usually doesn't happen to me," she said.

She adds that she is excited to start the next chapter of her life along with her family in North Carolina.