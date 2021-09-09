2021 Preseason Playbook: Maine-Endwell Spartans

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- If you look on the back of the shirts of the Maine-Endwell football team, their motto this season is straight to the point.

"Go out there and win," said senior quarterback Michael Mancini. "Go out there and do your job and stay disciplined. Those three letters mean a lot more than win."

"It's not necessarily getting more points than the other team," said head coach Matt Gallagher. "It's in the classroom. It's out in the community. It's everything. What you do every day."

Winning is something that is on the Spartans' minds with playoffs returning this fall.

"I've never been able to play in state," said senior running back Jordan Owens. "I was able to watch all of the championship runs growing up so that's really what I've wanted to do and I think this is the year we can do that."

This season the Spartans have many players with multiple years of varsity experience.

"I've been playing varsity for four years," said Mancini. "Never really had the chance to get past the sectional championship. That's not going to happen this year. I'm going to make sure the team knows that we can have fun. Winning is fun."

Owens is in his third season on varsity and he's looking forward to being back on the line of scrimmage next to Mancini.

"I'm just trying to help the team out," said Owens. "I know they're going to help me out. We have a great group of guys."

With that three-letter word on their backs as motivation, the Spartans are ready for whatever this season brings.

"We're going to take it one game at a time," said Gallagher. "One week at a time."