US stocks wobble between gains and losses in early trading

Stocks are moving between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Thursday, keeping the S&P 500 on track to post its first weekly loss after two weeks of gains. The benchmark index shook off an early stumble and was up 0.2% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up a bit more, 0.3%. GameStop fell 10% after reporting a wider loss than analysts were expecting. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mostly lower overnight. U.S. crude oil prices fell about 1% and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.33%.