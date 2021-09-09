Can Larry Elder build ‘movement’ from California recall?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In two months, Larry Elder went from conservative talk radio host to leader of the Republican field in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. His GOP star turn is fanning talk of his future, win or lose, in the election that concludes Tuesday. Republican consultant John Peschong sees Elder “building a movement.” Republican fundraiser Charles Moran says Elder brought an energy to the contest that the GOP hasn’t seen for years. Still, Elder’s rise came with controversy as well as applause, and his conservative views on abortion, climate change and many other issues are out of step with many California voters.