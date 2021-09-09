Ceremony honors 101 years of Endicott-Johnson Workers’ Arch

VILLAGE OF ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Residents of the Village of Endicott gathered along Main Street to celebrate the 101st anniversary of the Endicott-Johnson Workers' Arch Thursday evening, September 9.

The "Home of the Square Deal" arch was assembled in recognition of George F. Johnson and was originally dedicated September 6, 1920.

At today's ceremony, Mayor Linda Jackson and Deputy Mayor Eileen Konecny were in attendance and made remarks to the crowd. The Southerntiersmen chorus provided the tunes.

When asked about the arch's ability to be a gateway for education about the history of the village, the deputy mayor remains optimistic that it can be a tool.

"We have the administrators from the Union-Endicott School District right here. So hopefully we can blend that into the curriculum for them," said the deputy mayor. "I think the kids should know what the Village of Endicott is all about and how it started. You know, people like George F. Johnson and the Square Deal."

If you missed today's ceremony, the Facebook Live is available by searching 'Village of Endicott' on the social media's website.