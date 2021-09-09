Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews searching for a time capsule they believe is buried inside the pedestal under a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that had towered over Richmond, Virginia, have hit a snag. Crews were having difficulty Thursday morning finding the precise location of the time capsule. Then late Thursday morning, a crane they were using to lift heavy pieces of the cornerstone broke down, stalling work until a another crane was brought in a few hours later. State officials were scheduled to remove the 134-year-old time capsule from the cornerstone a day after the large Confederate statue was taken down.