Father, son charged in relation to Colesville shooting of state trooper

(WBNG) -- On Thursday, the Broome County District Attorney's Office listed charges against Jason Johnson, the suspect connected to the shooting of New York State Trooper Becky Seager in the Town of Colesville on June 9.

Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said Jason Johnson was charged with the following:

Two counts of attempted murder in the first degree (against a police officer)

Four counts of attempted murder in the second degree

Three counts of criminal use of a firearm

One count of aggravated assault against a police officer

Attempted assault in the first degree

Tampering of physical evidence

Additionally, Korchak announced that Jason Johnson's father, David Johnson, was arraigned Thursday morning on a sealed indictment and has been charged with tampering of physical evidence. The charge is in relation to the shooting of Trooper Seager.

Korchak noted that Jason and David Johnson were working together to destroy evidence.

As of Thursday morning, Korchak said there is no trial scheduled for Jason Johnson as his office is still in the pretrial stages.

Korchak called the case the "outrageous."

"The ambushing of a police officer cannot be tolerated in a civilized society," Korchak said. "We intend to prosecute this to the fullest extent of the law."

On June 9, Jason Johnson led law enforcement on a nearly-24 hour-long manhunt after shooting Trooper Seager. She was released from the hospital on June 10. State Police said Seager is "getting stronger" every day.

Seager was responding to a Welfare check in the Town of Colesville. For more on the manhunt, click here.