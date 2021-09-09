Free Dental Care Day coming up for Broome County dentist office

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A person's oral health can create a ripple effect to impact their overall health.

The Lalor Family Dental group says it recognizes that impact and wants to give out free cleanings, fillings, or extractions to anyone in the community this Saturday, September 11.



The dental care will be provided on a first come first served basis with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Vestal location. Service is set to begin at 8 a.m.



The dental services are being offered to roughly 250 people, but Dr. Robert Lalor with Lalor Family Dental says they won't cut people off from the line.

"Traditionally, if you're willing to stick around, we'll get to you," said Dr. Lalor.

Robert Murphy, the executive director for Broome-Tioga Workforce, is thrilled to see this service happening in our community, especially at a time when many are unemployed and may not have benefits.

"Dental insurance is becoming more and more rare these days anyway," says Murphy. "If you don't have any benefits at all, a visit to the dentist can be very expensive."

The Vestal office is located at 2521 Vestal Parkway West. Pre-registration for Saturday's event will not be available.