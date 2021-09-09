Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3. Milwaukee extended its lead to 12 games in the NL Central over Cincinnati, which lost 4-1 to the Chicago Cubs. Philadelphia remained 2½ games behind NL East-leading Atlanta. Escobar drove an 0-1 pitch from Connor Brogdon deep to right for his 25th homer. The infielder was acquired in a July trade with Arizona.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has found an ally in his contract negotiations with the team in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger says the Steelers should pay Watt “whatever the heck he wants.” Watt is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Steelers want to lock Watt up long term, but negotiations between the two sides appear to have bogged down with the season opener in Buffalo looming. Roethlisberger says Watt is one of the best players in the league and should be paid accordingly.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will miss the start of the regular season after undergoing wrist surgery. General manager Ron Hextall says the surgery was necessary to address a lingering issue. The team estimates Crosby will be out a minimum of six weeks. The Penguins begin training camp later this month and open the 2021-22 season on the road against two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay on Oct. 12.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — First-year Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni took pains during the preseason not to give away his plans for the offense and how he will tailor it to the strengths of quarterback Jalen Hurts. The big reveal will come Sunday when the Eagles open their season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Sirianni was hired by the Eagles in January and has taken a hands-on approach with his starting QB, sharing some duties with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. Sirianni runs the team’s quarterback meetings. Despite Sirianni’s intense focus on the quarterback position, the relatively inexperienced Hurts still has a say in the offense.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and the Detroit Tigers avoided a sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1. Cabrera was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. He doubled off the Clemente Wall in right field to score Grossman in the first, singled home Akil Baddoo in the third and bounced one up the middle in the fifth to bring in Jonathan Schoop. Grossman was 4 for 5 and scored three runs. He singled in his first three at-bats and hit a solo home run just inside the right field foul pole in the seventh.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin says the 11th-ranked Nittany Lions played championship-caliber defense in their season-opening win over Wisconsin. If the defense can keep up that level of play, it will help an offense that is still developing. No FBS defense spent more time on the field in the opening week than Penn State did against the Badgers. Penn State has its home opener this weekend against Ball State.