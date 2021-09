Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible early. Low: 51-57





Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Another cold front is sweeping through this evening bringing some scattered showers to us. This activity will fade early tonight with lows in the 50s.



A cool pocket of air settles in Friday and likely results in some lake effect rain showers through about midday before clearing builds in through evening. Highs stay in the low to mid 60s.