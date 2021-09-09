Multiple people shot in southern Illinois, suspects on loose

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say multiple victims have been reported shot in southern Illinois and at least three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train remained on the loose. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the shooting victims in East St. Louis included a man and a woman but the police did not immediately release an exact number of victims. East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said “multiple people” were shot. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects shot multiple people. KMOV-TV reports the shooting suspects tried to out-run a MetroLink train at a nearby crossing and their vehicle was struck by the train. Police were searching for the suspects in a wooded area.