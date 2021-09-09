N. Macedonia: Blaze at COVID-19 field hospital kills 14

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s government has declared three days of mourning after a deadly overnight fire in a COVID-19 field hospital left 14 people dead and 12 injured. The blaze broke out late Wednesday in the western city of Tetovo, where the hospital had been set up following a recent spike in infections in the region that left local hospitals full. The country’s health minister said it was not clear whether all the dead were COVID-19 patients or whether some visiting relatives might have been among them. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined, although it was believed to have been an accident, potentially connected to the facility’s oxygen supply.