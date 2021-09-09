Pet of the Week: Espresso

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG)-- Meet Espresso from the Broome County Humane Society!

Espresso is approximately eight weeks old and she is the last kitten in her litter. Espresso gets along well with cats and dogs and she is a wonderful playmate. Her furever home would be with any family that would give her lots and lots of love! She spends most of her time sleeping and enjoys playing with her sister.

If you're interested in Espresso contact the Broome County Humane Society to fill out an application today!