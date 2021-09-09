Republicans start election ‘investigation’ in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic members of Pennsylvania’s Senate say the first hearing in what Republicans call a “full forensic investigation” into last year’s presidential election is part of a national campaign to attack elections. It initially had been ardently pressed by senators vowing to bring an Arizona-style election “audit” to Pennsylvania. But leaders of the state Senate’s Democratic minority say Thursday’s hearing is an extension of a nationwide campaign to roll back voting rights in service to Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen from him. Republicans say the hearings are about improving the election system going forward, not about Trump or overturning the election.