Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE TWIN TIERS THIS MORNING…

A broad area of fog has developed across the twin tiers of New

York and Pennsylvania this morning. Pockets of visibility below a

quarter of a mile will be possible through 8 am. Please use extra

caution this morning if traveling. Stay alert and use low beam

headlights when driving through dense fog.