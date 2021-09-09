West African bloc sends delegation to Guinea following coup

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — A delegation of West African leaders is to go to Guinea Thursday to meet with the junta that toppled President Alpha Conde in a coup earlier this week. Top officials of West Africa’s influential economic bloc, ECOWAS, are expected to meet in Conakry, Guinea’s capital, with the military officers now ruling the country and press them to immediately return the country to constitutional rule. The 15-nation regional bloc has suspended Guinea following the coup led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya, according to a communique issued after a virtual summit of the region’s leaders.