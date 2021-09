FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.05” 20% High 64 (62-66) Wind NW 10-15 G20 mph

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy Friday. With a northwest breeze, and cooler temperatures, there will be a few showers. We could get a little late day sunshine. Skies will be clear tonight with lows in the 40s.