A great start to the weekend!

Tonight: Turning clear and cool with some valley fog. Low: 42-50



Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A quiet, cool night is on the way. Any clouds this evening fade to clear conditions with winds becoming light. Some valley fog is possible. Lows range in the 40s to near 50.

Saturday looks amazing. Bright sun, comfortable humidity and a bit of a nice breeze at times make for a wonderful start to the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. More humidity returns for the second half of the weekend.