Amtrak lines could be on the way to the Twin Tiers

PENNSYLVANIA (WBNG) -- Expanded transportation options could be coming to the Twin Tiers soon.

PA transportation officials joined Amtrak executives Friday to announce three new passenger lines in the commonwealth that all head to New York City.

In the next three years, Amtrak plans to create a Scranton line, an Allentown line, and one to Reading, PA.

Governor Tom Wolf says this will help the state's growth.

"The routes provided convenient, environmentally-friendly transportation alternatives while also supporting commuters; it'll support local businesses and Pennsylvania's robust travel and tourism industry," Governor Wolf says.

Officials say this proposed expansion will only happen if funds are allocated under President Biden's Build Back Better plan.