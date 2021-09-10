Arlo Parks wins Mercury Prize for ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’

LONDON (AP) — Soulful British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has won the prestigious Mercury Prize for her debut album “Collapsed in Sunbeams.” The 21-year-old Londoner beat acts including singer Celeste, rapper Ghetts and bands Wolf Alice and Mogwai to the 25,000-pound ($30,000) prize, which recognizes the outstanding British or Irish album of the year. The judging panel said the album “captured the spirit of the year” and addressed “such complex issues as mental health and sexuality with real empathy, displaying a lyrical wisdom that belied her 21 years.” Previous winners of the prize, founded in 1992, include Michael Kiwanuka, Skepta, James Blake and Arctic Monkeys.