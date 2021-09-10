At scene of Ethiopia’s new killings, some fight, some flee

CHENNA TEKLEHAYMANOT, Ethiopia (AP) — At the scene of one of the deadliest battles of Ethiopia’s 10-month Tigray conflict, witness accounts reflect the increasingly blurred line between combatant and civilian after the federal government urged all capable citizens to stop the Tigray forces “once and for all.” Survivors in the village of Chenna Teklehaymanot in the Amhara region tell The Associated Press that local defense forces and ordinary people resisted the arriving Tigray forces. But they and local officials allege up to 200 civilians were killed. A Tigray spokesman accuses local fighters of forcing civilians into the war, and said “of course they will be caught in the crossfire.”