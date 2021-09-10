GOP aims to advance election ‘investigation’ with subpoenas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate is pushing forward the GOP’s “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, calling for a Senate committee to issue subpoenas. The GOP’s undertaking comes as former President Donald Trump continues to make baseless claims that the election was rigged against him. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and fellow Republicans continue to perpetuate the idea that Democrats cheated by distorting the actions of judges and state officials leading up to last year’s election. Corman said Friday he wants the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee to vote Monday on subpoenas, after officials from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration declined to testify before the committee.