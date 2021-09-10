Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Colorado Rockies over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3. Bryce Harper hit his 30th home run of the season to bolster his MVP candidacy, and the Phillies looked as if they were going to start a pivotal home stretch with a victory before the bullpen blew their 30th save of the season. Philadelphia fell 3 ½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East. With a 2-1 lead, closer Ian Kennedy retired the first two Colorado batters in the ninth. After Colton Welker singled, McMahon homered on an 0-2 pitch. Hilliard followed with a long drive to right.It was Kennedy’s third blown save of the season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made outside linebacker T.J. Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that Watt has signed a four-year extension worth $112 million. Watt was set to enter the final season of the rookie deal he signed in 2017. The 26-year-old has become one of the best pass rushers in the league. His 49 1/2 sacks over his first four seasons ranks sixth all time by a player over that span.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says there will be growing pains early in the season for his team’s new-look offense. The Steelers will have four rookies in the lineup against Buffalo, including running back Najee Harris and center Kendrick Green. Roethlisberger says it “may not be pretty” early on and that the unit has to make sure to keep its composure. The Steelers face a stiff test against the defending AFC East champion Bills. Buffalo dropped Pittsburgh 26-15 in their previous meeting last December.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starter Josh Allen doesn’t dispute the comparisons he has drawn to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Allen recalls being a youngster and marveling at Big Ben’s ability to shed blockers and make throws on the run. Where the comparisons end for Allen is how much more he has to prove entering just his fourth season in relation to Roethlisberger’s body of work over 18 seasons. The two will square off in a season-opening showdown between two defending AFC division champions Sunday at Buffalo.

ATLANTA (AP) — Call this the Rebuilding Bowl. When the Atlanta Falcons open the season Sunday hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, it will be a matchup of rookie coaches leading the two worst teams in the NFC from a year ago. Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith takes over in Atlanta. Last season, the Falcons finished 4-12 under an interim coach after firing Dan Quinn five games into the season. The Eagles took a similar path on the heels of a 4-11-1 debacle. They dumped Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson and handed Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni his first head coaching job.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The matchup for No. 11 Penn State against Ball State has gotten hype all week inside the Nittany Lions’ practice facility. Penn State isn’t taking the reigning MAC champs lightly. Ball State is bringing 20 returning starters riding an eight-game winning streak, with two against Top 25 teams, to Beaver Stadium. The capacity 106,000-plus venue is expected to be packed for the first time since COVID-19 forced fans to watch last season from home.