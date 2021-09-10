‘Homecoming’ to a ghost town sparks Greek Cypriot anguish

VAROSHA, Cyprus (AP) — There’s a groundswell of anger among thousands of Greek Cypriot refugees who fear their property in the Turkish-occupied ghost town of Varosha could be forever lost. Once the pride of Cyprus’ tourism industry, the Famagusta suburb has been empty and under military control since 1974, when Turkish troops seized it during an invasion that split the east Mediterranean island nation along ethnic lines. Varosha was opened to visitors last year in what many see as a ploy by the breakaway Turkish Cypriot authorities to cement control of the suburb and secure implicit acknowledgement of their rule from its former inhabitants. Greek Cypriot property owners say they’ll spare no effort to reclaim their homes and properties.