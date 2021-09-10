Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil leaders charged with subversion

HONG KONG (AP) — The group that organized annual Tiananmen candlelight vigils and three of its leaders have been charged with subversion under Hong Kong’s national security law. The group organized the only large-scale public commemoration of the 1989 crackdown allowed on Chinese soil. Tens of thousands of people massed on the anniversary for the past 30 years to memorialize the victims of the crackdown. However, the vigil has been banned for the past two years in what activists see as part of the intensifying crackdown on dissent in the city. Authorities have characterized the organizing group as a foreign agent and have seized computers and documents while investigating alleged links with democracy groups overseas.