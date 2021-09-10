How the United Way of Broome County is honoring 9/11

VESTAL (WBNG) -- On Sept. 3 and 4, volunteers joined the United Way of Broome County at their office in Vestal to install 2,977 flags. The display of 2,977 flags represents and honors those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

United Way of Broome County will be hosting two memorial ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 11 at their office on 101 S. Jensen Road in Vestal. There will be one in the morning at 8 a.m. and the second in the evening at 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 and 11 is United Way's Day of Caring. Day of Caring was conceived as a remembrance to those who lost their lives on 9/11 and to honor the heroes that evolved from the aftermath of that day. It has continued through the spirit of local volunteers and has grown into an annual tradition. Each year, nearly 1,000 volunteers come together to lend a hand to local non-profits, child care centers, parks and government agencies.