LUMA lights up Downtown Binghamton tonight

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tonight, the LUMA Festival will light up Binghamton's downtown area after a year away.

Beginning at 8:30 Friday evening, artists will shine their projections on many of the city's most historical and popular buildings.

The fun will last until just after midnight.

If proof of vaccination is shown, guests can enjoy the festival without a mask. If you cannot show proof of vaccination, a mask must be worn at all times during the event.

For more information on tonight's LUMA festival, click here, or read about 2019's event here.