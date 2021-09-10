NY Gov. Hochul holds briefing Friday ahead of September 11, 2001 20th Anniversary Saturday

NEW YORK (WBNG/CBS) -- New York State Governor Kathy Hochul held a new briefing today ahead of the 20th Anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 attacks along with other New York leaders.

The NY Police Department says there are no specific credible threats against the city, but officers will be out in plain view throughout the day Saturday and the weekend to ensure the safety of residents.

The NYPD encouraged people to get outside and reflect on the anniversary.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was also in attendance at the briefing.