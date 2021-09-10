Pirates rally to spoil Bell’s return in 4-3 win over Nats

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes capped off a ninth-inning rally with an RBI single as the Pittsburgh Pirates slipped past the Washington Nationals 4-3. Hayes completed a two-run comeback by sending a pitch from Washington reliever Alberto Baldonado to right field, scoring Ben Gamel from third. The victory spoiled former Pirates star Josh Bell’s return to Pittsburgh. Bell, who was an All-Star for Pittsburgh in 2019, did hit his 26th home run of the season for Washington.