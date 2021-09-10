Sports Overtime: Week 1, Friday

Sports Overtime: Week 1, FridayNew
(WBNG) -- High school football is back! Check out the scores from around Section IV.
Maine-Endwell - 40 (1-0), Chenango Forks - 14 (0-1)
Union-Endicott - 72 (1-0), Johnson City - 8 (0-1)
Windsor - 38 (1-0), Mexico - 22 (0-1)
Chenango Valley - 12 (0-1), Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour - 35 (1-0)
Waverly - 35 (2-0), Owego - 0 (0-1)
Norwich - 46 (2-0), Johnstown - 0 (0-1)
Oneonta 28 (1-0), Walton - 16 (0-1)
Horseheads - 20 (1-0), Vestal - 0 (0-1)
Sidney - 3 (0-1), Tigoa - 56 (1-0)
Bainbridge-Guilford - 16 (1-0), Beaver River - 0 (0-1)
Ithaca - 7 (0-1), Corning - 47 (1-0)