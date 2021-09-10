U. of Michigan band plans ‘visually stunning’ Sept. 11 show

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan marching band is performing a halftime show on Saturday that its director says will not only pay tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, but also will be dazzling in its scope. During the 10-minute performance called “We Remember,” the 400 band members will carry a light — either a high-powered flashlight, a glowing orb, an illuminated umbrella or something else. The show will take place during the Wolverine football team’s night game against the University of Washington at Michigan Stadium, the 107,601-capacity Big House. Saturday marks 20 years since the terror attacks.