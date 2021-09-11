Biden approves major disaster declaration in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Biden has declared a major disaster in Pennsylvania due to heavy rains, severe flash flooding and tornadoes in the commonwealth from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Biden approved a request from Gov. Tom Wolf for a major disaster declaration allowing assistance to individuals for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties, the White House said Friday night. Officials said aid can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners. Federal funding will also be also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.