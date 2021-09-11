Chance for precipitation increases as the weekend comes to a close

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and breezy early. Clouds increase late. Low of 60 (55-62). Winds out of the south at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY: Peeks of sunshine and breezy. Spot shower/drizzle north 30%. Scattered showers may develop around 5PM. High of 78 (75-81). Winds out of the southwest at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered to widespread showers and storms likely 80%. A few thunderstorms may become severe producing damaging wind gusts. Low of 61 (57-63).

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clear skies tonight initially before clouds increase ahead of a cold front that will be passing through the region.



Sunday will be starting off dry with a bit of sunshine but as we go throughout the day clouds will thicken. A few light showers further north cannot be ruled out either. It will not be until the evening hours when the chance for precipitation increases. However, showers and thunderstorms will develop overnight into Monday. There is the risk that a few of these storms become severe with the main concern being for damaging wind gusts.



Conditions will dry out on Monday but over the 7-Day forecast has plenty of chances for rain on it.