Fictional movie band ‘The Wonders’ hold 25-year reunion

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Mary Benjamin was feeling giddy. In a matter of minutes, she’d be face-to-face with The Wonders — or at least, the actors who portrayed the fictional rock band from the 1996 film “That Thing You Do!” Sporting a Wonders T-shirt and carrying a handful of posters and pens, Benjamin, 34, admitted she was only 10 years old when the movie hit the big screen. Nonetheless, she’s remained “obsessed” by it. “There really is a whole fandom to this movie,” Benjamin said. “It’s about the music. The fun. The hope.”