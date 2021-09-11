Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Elias Díaz hit a grand slam, Germán Márquez pitched six shutout innings and the Colorado Rockies continued to hurt Philadelphia’s playoff chances with an 11-2 win over the Phillies. Trevor Story and C.J. Cron also homered for the Rockies, who won for the second straight night at Citizens Bank Park and improved to 20-50 on the road. Didi Gregorius homered and Bryce Harper had a pair of hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who have lost four straight and six of eight. Philadelphia fell 4 ½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East. Márquez was sharp for the Rockies, scattering six hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes capped off a ninth-inning rally with an RBI single as the Pittsburgh Pirates slipped past the Washington Nationals 4-3. Hayes completed a two-run comeback by sending a pitch from Washington reliever Alberto Baldonado to right field, scoring Ben Gamel from third. The victory spoiled former Pirates star Josh Bell’s return to Pittsburgh. Bell, who was an All-Star for Pittsburgh in 2019, did hit his 26th home run of the season for Washington.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt says he’s ready to deal with the pressure that comes with his massive new contract. Watt and the Steelers have agreed to a deal that will pay him $28 million a season beginning in 2022. That salary will make Watt the highest-paid defender in the NFL. Watt says he’s eager to prove he’s worth the investment. Watt and the Steelers open the 2021 season in Buffalo against the reigning AFC East champion Bills.

ATLANTA (AP) — Call this the Rebuilding Bowl. When the Atlanta Falcons open the season Sunday hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, it will be a matchup of rookie coaches leading the two worst teams in the NFC from a year ago. Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith takes over in Atlanta. Last season, the Falcons finished 4-12 under an interim coach after firing Dan Quinn five games into the season. The Eagles took a similar path on the heels of a 4-11-1 debacle. They dumped Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson and handed Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni his first head coaching job.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The matchup for No. 11 Penn State against Ball State has gotten hype all week inside the Nittany Lions’ practice facility. Penn State isn’t taking the reigning MAC champs lightly. Ball State is bringing 20 returning starters riding an eight-game winning streak, with two against Top 25 teams, to Beaver Stadium. The capacity 106,000-plus venue is expected to be packed for the first time since COVID-19 forced fans to watch last season from home.

MOHNTON, Pa. (AP) — Brittany Force broke the Maple Grove Raceway speed record Friday to lead Top Fuel qualifying in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, the first event of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Seeking her seventh straight No. 1 and ninth of the season, Force had a 3.666-second pass at 335.57 mph. Robert Hight led in the Funny Car, Kyle Koretsky in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in the first of seven playoff events. Hight, Force’s teammate, had a 3.883 at 330.39 in a Chevrolet Camaro. If the pass holds up Saturday, it will be Hight’s second No. 1 of the season and 70th overall. Pennsylvania native Korestsky ran a 6.547 at 209.98 in a Camaro. Sampey had a 6.761 at 198.85 on a Suzuki.