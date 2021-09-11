Skip to Content

Israel arrests 4 Palestinian fugitives who escaped prison

New
2:50 am National News from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they have arrested four of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison this week — including a famed militant leader whose exploits over the years have made him a well-known figure in Israel. The arrests moved Israel closer to closing an embarrassing episode that exposed deep flaws in its prison system and turned the fugitive prisoners into Palestinian heroes. Late on Saturday, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into Israel in an apparent sign of solidarity, drawing Israeli airstrikes in reprisal.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content