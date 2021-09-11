Media outlets recall country’s unity after Sept. 11 attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Media outlets that often spend hours each day exploring the country’s differences paused to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks by recalling almost wistfully the sense of common purpose that united Americans in the aftermath. Fox News’ Dana Perino said viewers should ‘savor these moments of unity’ and ‘feel how good that feels.’ The cable news and broadcast network all cast aside typical programming Saturday to carry solemn remembrances held in New York, Washington and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The day’s centerpiece is the traditional reading of World Trade Center victims’ names by family members, which took four hours to complete.