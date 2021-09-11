New exhibit explores legacy of segregated swimming pools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Access to water for fun isn’t a privilege, and learning how to swim is a basic life skill. Both were denied to Black Americans through centuries of slavery and discrimination. That legacy is the focus of a daring new exhibit: “POOL: A Social History of Segregation,” at the Fairmount Water Works Interpretive Center through August 2022. Curated by artist Victoria Prizzia and featuring the work of nine artists, it is a chillingly honest and informative look at how separate and unequal pools are a key part of the foundation upon which systemic racism stands.