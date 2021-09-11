Pirates remember emotional post-9/11 game against Mets

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jason Kendall remembers straining to hear the audio through a cell phone that, as the former Pirates catcher put it, “wasn’t exactly an iPhone 12.” Technology lacked on Sept. 13, 2001, two days after four coordinated terrorist attacks changed our world forever. The Pirates’ games, of course, had been postponed, and the team worked out that morning at PNC Park before bussing to Chicago in anticipation of a game against the Cubs. “Honestly,” Kendall said, “it felt wrong.” It turned out to be a false alarm, as the Pirates would not resume play until Sept. 17, when they welcomed the Mets for three games in Pittsburgh.