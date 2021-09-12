After 71 years, Korean War vet will finally be laid to rest

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (AP) --A Korean War veteran from upstate New York who died in action during one of the coldest winters on record is finally coming home.

Army Corporal Walter A. Smead will be interred this month at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. The 24-year-old Hadley resident was reported missing in early December 1950 on the sixth day of a retreat at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea as temperatures fell to 30 degrees below zero and many soldiers lost limbs to frostbite.

More than 90 percent of Smead's division was killed or wounded during the retreat.