Gunfire kills 3 in Philadelphia; 12 others shot, stabbed

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say gunfire claimed the lives of three people in Philadelphia and a dozen others were wounded by shots and a stabbing over the weekend. Police said a 24-year-old man shot twice in the head on a north Philadelphia street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday died at Temple University Hospital. Another 24-year-old man shot in the hip was in critical but stable condition and a 25-year-old man was listed as stable. An unidentified man was shot to death in a vehicle on a west Philadelphia street early Sunday. In north Philadelphia, a 19-year-old man shot in the back late Saturday drove himself to a hospital and died minutes later.