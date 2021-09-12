Hampson 2 homers, Rockies take 3 of 4 from Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Garrett Hampson homered twice and knocked in all five runs as the Colorado Rockies dealt another blow to the Philadelphia Phillies’ playoff hopes with a 5-4 victory. Both of Hampson’s homers came on 0-2 pitches. Philadelphia pitchers have allowed 16 homers on 0-2 counts this season, the most in the majors. The Phillies fell 4 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta with 18 games to play. The Rockies took three of four at Philadelphia and won the season series, 5-2. Bryce Harper hit his 32nd homer of the season for the Phillies.