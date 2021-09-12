Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score to lead Pittsburgh to a 41-34 victory over Tennessee. The Panther defense collected five sacks, recovered two fumbles, had an interception and a crucial fourth-quarter goal-line stand to seal their second victory of the season. The Volunteers (1-1) lost the game and a starting quarterback. Joe Milton went down with a lower leg injury after being sacked and losing a fumble early in the second quarter. Hendon Hooker came on to throw for 189 yards, but the mistakes hurt the effort.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford completed 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, and No. 11 Penn State beat Ball State 44-13. Running back Noah Cain and wife receiver Jahan Dotson each scored, and linebacker Jesse Luketa returned an interception for a TD. Jordan Stout also kicked three field goals for the Nittany Lions. Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt completed 25 of 39 passes for 176 yards and Carson Steele scored on a 5-yard run.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler steadied the slumping Phillies with eight strikeouts and Bryce Harper homered to lead Philadelphia to a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night. Odubel Herrera’s two-RBI bunt double and Jean Segura’s solo homer helped the Phillies snap a four-game losing streak that had them fading from the NL East playoff race. The Phillies entered 4½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East. Harper hit his 31st homer. Brad Miller hit a pinch-hit homer. Wheeler won his 13th game. Trevor Story homered for the Rockies.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit his 23rd home run of the season and drove in three runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates surged past the Washington Nationals 10-7. Reynolds hit a two-run shot to right-center field in the fifth. The All-Star outfielder gave Pittsburgh the lead in the sixth when he worked a bases-loaded walk against Washington reliever Andres Machado. Juan Soto had four hits for the Nationals. Pittsburgh has won four of five. Washington has dropped 12 of 15.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Gage Herdman’s pick-6 late in the third quarter helped turn momentum and William & Mary beat Lafayette 24-3. Trailing 3-0, the Leopards went on a 12-play, 55-yard drive that took more than seven minutes. At the Tribe’s 23-yard line, Lafayette quarterback Rent Montie threw a pass that bounced off the outstretched hand of Julius Young and into the arms of Herdman who returned it 78 yards untouched for a 10-0 lead third quarter lead. Quinn Osborne’s pick-6 of Montie with 2:19 left closed the scoring.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson was 18-of-23 passing for 263 yards and a touchdowns to help Delaware beat St. Francis (PA) 27-10. Ryan Coe made field goals of 36 and 26 yards before Dejoun Lee scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 14-play, 58-yard drive with 15 seconds left in the first half and give Delaware (2-0) a 13-3 lead. Jyron Russell finished 14-of-25 passing for 165 yards with an interception scored on a 66-yard run for St. Francis (0-2).