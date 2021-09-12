Hundreds bring their cars to one of the largest ‘Cars in the Park’ events ever

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Over 350 vintage cars from all over our area packed into Hickories Park on Sunday for one of the largest 'Cars in the Park' car shows ever.

The event goes back to 1972 and was changed to a one-day car event in 1998, but after being cancelled for the first time last year due to COVID, organizers say the turnout this year was unbelievable.

"We weren't expecting this turnout today with COVID and it being September, but I think we have like over 350 cars out there," President of the Triple City Street Rods, Peter Minni said. "There's a lot of spectators and a lot of kids and a lot of people having fun out there."

While admission was free for those who attended, Triple Cities Street Rods asked for a $2 donation with all proceeds going to many different charities around the area.

There were also food trucks, a flea market and awards given out to people who brought their cars out for the event.