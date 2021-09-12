Polish cardinal who defied communism, nun to be beatified

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish political leaders have gathered in a Warsaw church for the beatification of two revered figures of the Catholic church. One is the cardinal who led the Polish church’s resistance to communism and the other is a nun who devoted her life to helping the blind. The beatification of Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski and Mother Elzbieta Roza Czacka takes place at a time of declining church attendance and as some Poles have been formally leaving the church over sex abuse scandals and the church’s support for a new abortion law. In a time of growing secularization and deep societal divisions, the celebration is a reminder of the moral authority and the unifying power the church once held in Poland.