Ross Park Zoo introduces new animal along with the reopening of the Children’s Zoo

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Children's Zoo at the Ross Park Zoo has been reopened after previously being closed due to COVID restrictions.

It's the last restriction removed at the zoo other than wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

There are goats, sheep, pigs, an owl, and even rabbits that residents can go and see and even feed the animals if they want to.

"People can purchase grain cups in the gift shop to help feed our goats and sheep,"zoo officials told 12 News. "They are very hungry and very eager to get the grain as well so they're always happy to see you."

There is also a new animal at the zoo as the Flemish Giant Rabbits were introduced on Saturday. They are the largest breed of domesticated rabbits in the world and can be seen in the barn right next to the Children's Zoo.