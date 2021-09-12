Shooting at Halloween attraction kills 1 teen, wounds 2nd

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say gunfire at a popular Halloween attraction in western Pennsylvania killed one teenager and critically wounded another — with another teenager being sought as a suspect. Allegheny County police said the shooting was reported at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles (VUHR’-SAYLZ). First responders found two 15-year-old youths shot and took them to hospitals, where one was pronounced dead in the emergency room and the other was listed in critical condition. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the teen killed as 15-year-old Steven Eason of Wilmerding. Police were seeking a suspect described as a 15- to 17-year-old youth. Homicide detectives are investigating.